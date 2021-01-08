‘Bachelor’ Fans Think Producers Are Trolling Them by Casting a Black Republican Lead

Either Matt James was registered as a Republican until recently or someone expertly doctored his voter registration record. According to a screenshot that made the rounds this summer, the current Bachelor star — who was initially cast for Clare Crawley’s Bachelorette season — was an active voter and a registered Republican in New York until at least June 2020. However, he appears to have recently changed his status to “not enrolled in a party,” as Vulture reports.

Additionally, Matt’s mother, Patty James, may be a Trump supporter: She follows Donald and Melania Trump, as well as evangelist and Trump ally Franklin Graham on Instagram.

These revelations have Bachelor fans — especially Bachelor fans of color — disappointed. Some even think Bachelor producers are trolling them by picking a Republican as the first Black Bachelor.