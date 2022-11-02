McDonald’s Employee Pours Customer’s Coke From 2-Liter Bottle in Viral TikTok
When you want what you want, it's difficult to adjust your expectations when suddenly presented with a new option. Like if you head to a restaurant in the hopes of getting your favorite dish and you're told they're out of it, it's enough to make you want to go cry in your car and slam your hands against the steering wheel in despair.
Sometimes the substitution isn't even that far from the original, but rather a variation of something we already like. Take fountain versus plastic bottled versus glass bottled versus canned sodas. Even though it's technically all of the same beverage inside the different containers, there are people who are die-hard "receptacle stans."
You'll have folks who will swear up and down that aluminum affects the flavor of their favorite syrup-based carbonated beverage. Or maybe there's a time and a place for wanting to drink from a bottle versus when you want it straight from a fountain. Whatever your drink preferences are, it's kind of strange to come across "out of context" drinks, like going to a Mickey D's and seeing someone pour Coke from a 2-liter bottle.
TikToker Jonathan Garcia (@joniboyg) was ordering some McDonald's from the drive-thru when he recorded an employee at the franchise pouring his Coca-Cola from the type of bottle you'd buy in any supermarket.
He writes in a text overlay on the viral TikTok, "i went to McDonalds and look at what happened when we ordered a Coca Cola." The camera zooms in on the employee pouring drinks from a 2-liter bottle.
In the comments section of the post, Jonathan clarified that he found the situation "funny" and didn't really think it was that big of a deal. But there have been other TikTokers in the past who've called out the chain after receiving a can of soda instead of having it poured from the fountain.
She writes in a text overlay on the TikTok: "When you go to McDonald's for a large Diet Coke to cure your hangover and they hand over this."
Viewers of Jonathan's post didn't see the big deal. An argument could be made that it's actually better to get it from a bottle in terms of flavor or cleanliness.
Syrup distribution from fountain machines can fluctuate depending on how much the bag has been tapped into, whereas bottles presumably have a more consistent amount of concentrate.
"I don’t see anything wrong with this," said one person, a sentiment many shared.
"At least you got a yes instead of a 'sorry we are currently out of Coke,'" another pointed out.
"What you ordered Coca Cola, and you got Coca Cola? How dare they lol," joked a commenter.
Some TikTokers speculated the franchise location did this because the soda machine was either malfunctioning or out of syrup.
"Done this before when I worked Wendy's," a commenter shared. "The soda machines were not working so [manager] went [and] bought bunch of sodas."
Another pointed out that unless regularly cleaned, the fountain can actually be pretty gross. "Why? Was it because it was NOT poured from a machine full of fruit flies?"
How would you feel if you got a bottled soda beverage poured into your fountain cup when you were hoping to experience it from a machine. Do you taste a difference between the two?