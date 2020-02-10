If You Loved 'Parasite', Then You'll Love These Five Movies Too

The Imposter is a documentary that follows the true story of an American teen named Nicholas Barclay who disappeared while playing basketball with some friends in San Antonio. Three years go by and the grieving family receives a phone call that their son has been found in Spain. But when Nicholas returns to his family, some start to notice that something is a little off.

When Nicholas Barclay disappeared, he was a blonde-haired, blue-eyed boy from Texas, but the Nicholas that shows up at the door after three years is brown-eyed with dark hair and a French accent. How could this family not realize they were dealing with an imposter? This film has so many twists and turns, you’re bound to be entertained. This is a cannot miss!