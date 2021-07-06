If Superhero Fatigue Hasn't Set in Yet, Watch These Movies Before 'Black Widow'

Who would have thought that when years ago Robert Downey Jr. teamed up with Jon Favreau, Jeff Bridges, and Terrence Howard for Iron Man, it would spawn an intertwined series of sequels that would ultimately become the biggest cinema franchise in history?

There are a whopping 23 Marvel films and there are about to be a lot more. Black Widow is the latest release, so we're here to tell you which other MCU movies to watch before you hit play on Black Widow so you are all caught up.