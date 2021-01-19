Goodbye, Shelbys? Season 6 Will Mark the End of 'Peaky Blinders,' But Creator Confirms Movie

Goodbye, Shelbys? Season 6 Will Mark the End of 'Peaky Blinders,' But Creator Confirms MovieBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Updated
The Shelby family is once again gathering, but will the looming threat this season mark the end of Thomas Shelby and the rest of the Peaky Blinders clan?
The BBC drama Peaky Blinders follows gang leader Tommy (Cillian Murphy) and his criminal family and is set in Birmingham in post-WWI.
With production for Season 6 delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19), creator Steven Knight revealed that this will mark the final season of the hit series. Keep reading to find out more!
Was 'Peaky Blinders' canceled after Season 6? What to know about the British drama.
"By order of the Peaky f--king Blinders," say it ain't so...
Though the worldwide pandemic has caused many production schedules to be halted, filming of Season 6 of Peaky Blinders is finally underway.
"The Shelbys are back in business. Series 6 of #PeakyBlinders has begun filming," the show's official Twitter posted on Jan. 18. However, fans quickly learned in a statement from the show's creator (Knight), that the beloved BBC and Netflix television series will end after Season 6.
"Peaky is back and with a bang," Knight wrote in a statement. “After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it."
He continued, "While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”
The show's executive producer, Caryn Mandabach, also issued a statement to fans: “Along with our wonderful, supportive, partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get Peaky safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority. Thank you to all the Peaky fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient. Series six marks the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on.”
Well, it seems this will not be the end of Thomas Shelby. Knight revealed to Deadline, "My plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie. That is what is going to happen."
When will 'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 premiere?
With Peaky Blinders finally in production, fans are now wondering when the series will be released. According to TVLine, audiences should not expect Season 6 to be released until 2022. And, we certainly can't wait!
Season 5 ended on a major cliffhanger with Tommy pointing a gun at his head after his plan to have Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) killed backfired and he was betrayed by his cousin Michael (Finn Cole).
According to director Anthony Byrne, Season 6 will pick up directly after Season 5. "The very first image you will see will be back in that field… Tommy, with a gun to his head," he revealed. "Then, we will move on from there, we resolve that amazing moment… It’s great."
While script details are typically kept secret, Finn Cole revealed that Season 6 could focus on the triangle between him, Tommy, and his mom Polly (Helen McCrory).
"Well, she might have a decision to make between the two of them," the actor told Digital Spy. "I mean, it's tough. What impact could that have on the family?"
He continued, "I can't even predict what Steve [Knight's] going to do because his brain is so much more detailed and experienced and all those things ... I know that that's going to be a great storyline, the sort of triangle between me, Tommy and Polly. I know that that's going to be a fantastic storyline, and I can't wait to get into it with those two."