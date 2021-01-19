Goodbye, Shelbys? Season 6 Will Mark the End of 'Peaky Blinders,' But Creator Confirms Movie

The BBC drama Peaky Blinders follows gang leader Tommy (Cillian Murphy) and his criminal family and is set in Birmingham in post-WWI.

The Shelby family is once again gathering, but will the looming threat this season mark the end of Thomas Shelby and the rest of the Peaky Blinders clan?

With production for Season 6 delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19), creator Steven Knight revealed that this will mark the final season of the hit series. Keep reading to find out more!

Was 'Peaky Blinders' canceled after Season 6? What to know about the British drama.

"By order of the Peaky f--king Blinders," say it ain't so... Though the worldwide pandemic has caused many production schedules to be halted, filming of Season 6 of Peaky Blinders is finally underway.

"The Shelbys are back in business. Series 6 of #PeakyBlinders has begun filming," the show's official Twitter posted on Jan. 18. However, fans quickly learned in a statement from the show's creator (Knight), that the beloved BBC and Netflix television series will end after Season 6.

"Peaky is back and with a bang," Knight wrote in a statement. “After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it." He continued, "While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

Source: BBC

The show's executive producer, Caryn Mandabach, also issued a statement to fans: “Along with our wonderful, supportive, partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get Peaky safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority. Thank you to all the Peaky fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient. Series six marks the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on.”

Well, it seems this will not be the end of Thomas Shelby. Knight revealed to Deadline, "My plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie. That is what is going to happen."