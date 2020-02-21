We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Thirst-Inducing Content Ahead — This Is What Pete Buttigieg Would Look Like With a Beard

Pete Buttigieg might be one of the youngest politicians to participate in the presidential race, but his fresh eyes approach has already earned him voter sympathy. It's no wonder then that a clever social media user ventured so far as to express his admiration by sharing photos showing Pete Buttigieg with a beard

The 37-year-old South Bend, Ind. mayor was the top fundraiser in the second quarter of 2019 and a new meme may just get him more support.

A new meme shows Pete Buttigieg with a beard — and Twitter can't seem to have enough.

Jim Fall took it to Twitter to reveal a new set of heavily-doctored photos that show the presidential candidate with a beard, only to garner raving responses straightaway. 

Instead of the light stubble that's slowly becoming the politician's trademark, Jim created a set of images depicting a medium-full beard paired with a distinct, well-defined moustache. 