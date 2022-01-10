The List of Guest Judges for 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 14 Includes This A-List Triple Threat

The hit VH1 reality series RuPaul's Drag Race returned for a highly-anticipated 14th season on Jan. 7, and the 14 new queens are battling it out for RuPaul's approval, and for the crown.

The competition kicked off with the first half of the two-part premiere, and viewers got to see Lizzo sit as a guest judge alongside RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and Ross Mathews.

The Grammy Award winner is just the first in a long list of top celebrity guest judges who will be featured on Season 14. Read on to find out who else will be filling in as a judge on the season.