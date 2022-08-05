'The Sandman' is Faithful to a Fault in This Netflix Series Adaptation

But while the adaptation lacks narrative nuance, it benefits from some strong performances from the cast. Tom Sturridge does a respectable job giving ghostly and mysterious presence to Morpheus, and even Gwendoline Christie delivers her take on the fallen angel Lucifer with a venomous sass that’s impossible to look away from.

But if there’s one performance that stands out from the rest, one that keeps a 3-out-of-5 from being a 2-out-of-5, it’s Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death.