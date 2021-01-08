The Way Tucker Doss Met His Girlfriend Is Like a High School Rom-Com Come to Life

The internet personality has amassed a large following over the years because of the photography he showcases on Instagram.

If you follow Tucker Doss on Instagram, or you subscribe to his YouTube page, then you can expect to see him jumping out of planes, driving or biking cross country, and traveling to some of the world's most intriguing destinations.

Since 2016, the YouTuber has been sharing a behind-the-scenes look at his pictures and dazzling viewers with his epic travel vlogs. When he's not sightseeing around the world, Tucker shares typical lifestyle vlogs, which include pranks, challenges, surprises, and couple content with his longtime girlfriend .

Tucker Doss met his girlfriend when she was an exchange student at his high school.

The photographer is in a long-term relationship with German native Sophie Scout, who often goes by her last name. The couple first met in 2013 when Scout was an exchange student at Tucker's high school. They began officially dating by May of that year. Though the two were a couple long before Tucker started his famous channel, he didn't officially introduce his subscribers to Scout for a long time.

She did make a cameo in a 2017 car giveaway video, but Tucker didn't share many details about their relationship then. The YouTube personality brought her on the channel in September of 2019 with a "Couple Q&A" video. The two discussed whether they fell in love at first sight. "I saw you in the hallways and I was definitely like, 'Oh, he's cute..." Scout shared in the video. "But then, as soon as we hung out, I was in love with you right away."

Since her official introduction on Tucker's platform, Scout has appeared sporadically on her beau's various social media pages. The two clearly share a love for adventure. Before the pandemic, the two would often travel together, which Tucker chronicled on his YouTube page. When they're not moving around the world, Scout and Tucker are based in Los Angeles. The couple has a three-year-old dog named Milo as well.