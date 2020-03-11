We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
ahs-season-10-1583964227538.jpg
Source: FX

What We Know About Season 10 of 'American Horror Story'

By

Season 10 of American Horror Story is creeping up on viewers!

Ryan Murphy, who created the popular anthology horror series, shared via Instagram the poster for the upcoming season. Though he did not reveal the theme or title for Season 10, the co-creator of AHS posted a photo of the poster, which revealed a clue as to what the new season could possibly be about.

The picture shows dirty hands clawing at the side of a cliff with a beach in the background. “Things are beginning to wash up on shore…” Ryan captioned the photo. So, when can fans expect Season 10 to air on FX?