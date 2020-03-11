What We Know About Season 10 of 'American Horror Story'By Gabrielle Bernardini
Season 10 of American Horror Story is creeping up on viewers!
Ryan Murphy, who created the popular anthology horror series, shared via Instagram the poster for the upcoming season. Though he did not reveal the theme or title for Season 10, the co-creator of AHS posted a photo of the poster, which revealed a clue as to what the new season could possibly be about.
The picture shows dirty hands clawing at the side of a cliff with a beach in the background. “Things are beginning to wash up on shore…” Ryan captioned the photo. So, when can fans expect Season 10 to air on FX?
When does 'American Horror Story' Season 10 start?
While production is currently taking place for Season 10 of AHS, it has not been announced when it will premiere. However, with previous seasons airing in September and October, we predict the show will follow a similar pattern and drop later in 2020.
And, fans of the long-running FX show will be excited to learn that the series is not going anywhere... at least for another few years.
Yes, AHS has been renewed by the network for an additional three seasons, meaning audiences will get to see more blood, horror, and possible crossovers in the future.
Who will star in Season 10 of 'American Horror Story'?
AHS fans rejoice! In February, Ryan revealed the cast list for the upcoming season, and a few of our favorite stars are making a return to the series. Both Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson will appear in Season 10, alongside Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Lily Rabe, Adina Porter, Finn Wittrock, and Kathy Bates. The executive producer also announced that Macaulay Culkin will be joining the cast as well.
While we're excited to see the child star in AHS, many fans of the show could not contain their excitement when it was announced that Evan would be returning after his one-year hiatus from the series.
"Evan Peters is returning to American Horror Story for season 10!!!!!! It automatically just became a better season now. The king of the show has returned," tweeted one fan.
Another person wrote, "OMg HOLY F--K BALLS EVAN PETERS IS DOING ANOTHER SEASON Of AMERICAN HORROR STORY AAAHHHHHHHHH!! My heart gonna explode [sic]."
So, why did the actor leave show in Season 9 in the first place?
After eight seasons on hit series, Evan announced that he would be taking a break from Season 9 of AHS, telling GQ at the time, "It's just exhausting."
Referencing the characters he's played throughout the years, he added: "It's really mentally draining, and you don't want to go to those places ever in your life. And so you have to go there for the scenes, and it ends up integrating it somehow into your life.”
To note, Season 9 of the series, AHS: 1984, starred Evan's longtime ex-girlfriend Emma Roberts. So, could he not have wanted to film with his former love...? We would not blame him if that was another reason to take a hiatus from filming.
Currently, Emma is not slated to appear in Season 10 of AHS.
Fans should expect to see Season 10 of American Horror Story premiere this fall.
More from Distractify:
A Definitive Ranking of All 'American Horror Story' Seasons (Excluding '1984')
Don’t Be Scared, but Yes, ‘American Horror Story’ Plot Lines Are Based on Real-Life Stories
'American Horror Story' Fans Have A LOT of Theories About Season 10