The Ongoing Depp vs. Heard Trial Is Going on Break — When Does It Resume?

However, don't fret, because the fifth week of the trial will resume on Monday, May 16, at 9 a.m. EST — this means longer court days are ahead since proceedings typically began at 10 a.m. EST the previous weeks.

Judge Azcarate also stated per The Independent that with the Friday, May 27 date for closing arguments imminent, the trial could very well run until 5:30 p.m. EST on some days.