'Annette' Is One of the Creepiest — and Saddest — Movies of the Year

Henry gives us bad vibes from the beginning — vibes that are confirmed during a fatal encounter with his wife. Henry and Ann’s love story starts off sweet, but it isn't long before Henry’s career takes a turn for the worse, and Ann’s takes a turn for the better, ultimately triggering the breakdown of their marriage.

In an attempt to rekindle their relationship, the two book a cruise. But Henry’s jealousy and resentment toward his wife are too hard to shake. While drunk, Henry accidentally pushes Ann off the side of their boat and kills her, which only foreshadows what’s to come for their innocent daughter, Annette.

You can stream Annette now on Amazon Prime Video.