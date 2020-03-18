Ellen Has Suspended Production of Her Show Until March 30

Because of these new restrictions, bringing an entire cast and crew to one location to film a show is unsafe at the moment, which has resulted in the filming for most TV shows being postponed for the time being.

Originally, Ellen had planned to continue to hold her show, only agreeing to film without a live audience.

"I’m taping shows with no audience next week," Ellen tweeted on March 13.

Only five hours later, though, she changed her mind and announced that The Ellen Degeneres Show would be on hold.