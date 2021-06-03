'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Just Wasn't the Same Without Snooki

The second half of Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation aims to put a little more focus on the "family" aspect of the cast. They all met up during the winter in the Poconos to film at a cabin with their spouses and children, and the dynamic is definitely different. But, perhaps because of that shift, Snooki made her return during filming.

In the trailer for the season, she pops out of a birthday cake to surprise her former co-stars.