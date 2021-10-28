Lindsay Declared Her Love for Austen on 'Winter House,' But Are the Two Together Now?

Though the show features some stars who are in settled relationships, like Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke, the Winter House cast includes many who are single and ready to mingle.

Bravo's latest hit reality series is Winter House , which follows cast members from Summer House and Southern Charm (plus a few new additions) as they spend two weeks in a cabin in Stowe, Vermont.

However, once Lindsay Hubbard showed up in the following episode and confirmed that she had an off-screen dalliance with Austen, it became evident that one of the main storylines on Winter House would be a love triangle between the duo and Ciara.

The first episode ended with two steamy hot tub kisses, one between Austen Kroll and Ciara Miller, and the other with Andrea Denver and Paige DeSorbo.

Are Austen Kroll and Lindsay Hubbard still together?

Both Austen and Lindsay are known for wearing their hearts on their sleeves on their respective Bravo shows, but a romance between the two was a crossover that fans likely didn't see coming. Viewers have seen their notable relationships play out in front of the cameras before — from Austen's romances with Chelsea Meissner, Victoria Bolyard, and Madison LeCroy, to Lindsay's past connections with Everett Weston, Carl Radke, and Stephen Traversie.

As Lindsay explained on the show, she developed a friendship with Austen over the years. They could never truly pursue their romantic spark because they were always entangled in other relationships. Winter House marked the first time that they were in the same space together while they were both officially single.

After Austen's hot tub moment with Ciara, Lindsay arrived and she confirmed that she had hooked up with the Southerner before. She also shared that Austen had called her on that prior New Year's Eve, and he had stated that one of his goals for 2021 was to date her. Later on in the Oct. 27 episode, Lindsay admitted that, not only did she love Austen, but that she was in love with the Trop Hop creator. Austen went on to clarify where things stood between them by stating that he loved the Hubb House PR founder "like a sister."

Source: Instagram

Since their time on Winter House concluded, Austen and Lindsay have remained friends — and they are not currently dating one another. "Now her dropping that bomb on me was just that: It was her dropping a bomb on me. A bomb that I was not expecting," Austen shared in an interview with E! News about Lindsay's declaration of love. "I was kind of like, 'What?! What are you doing Linds?'"

While things appear to be awkward between the pair on the show, Austen noted that there will be a lot of improvement in their friendship by the time they all leave Vermont. "I leave the house on good terms with everybody," he continued to E! News, and his friendship with Lindsay has stayed strong. Lindsay shared a photo with Austen from Kyle and Amanda's wedding in September 2021, and she sat in the audience when he was a guest on Watch What Happens Live about a month later.

Though Austen's bond with Ciara will be explored on the show, the Southern Charm star is not in an exclusive relationship with the nurse/model either. "I am single and I am dating," he added about his relationship status. Lindsay, on the other hand, has teased that she's involved with another one of her Winter House castmates.

Source: Bravo / Zack DeZon