Sláinte! Here Are the Best Cities in the U.S. to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

When you are researching a major metropolitan city to celebrate the Irish holiday, Savannah may not initially come to your mind, but this southern city has one of the biggest celebrations.

The St. Patrick's Day parade in Georgia will commence on March 17 at 10:15 a.m. With the city's open container laws, bars and restaurants are able to provide you with to-go cups of alcohol that you can take with you to watch the parade.

One major rule change due to COVID-19: no kissing.

"For years, parade-goers have breached the parade attendants to kiss their favorite soldiers and parade walkers. In the day and age of COVID, please be mindful of social distancing and personal space. DO NOT BREAK INTO THE PARADE TO KISS ANYONE!" the official Savannah government website states.