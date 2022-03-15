Sláinte! Here Are the Best Cities in the U.S. to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Sláinte! Here Are the Best Cities in the U.S. to Celebrate St. Patrick's DayBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Mar. 15 2022, Published 12:12 p.m. ET
We're all just a wee bit Irish on St. Patrick's Day, right?
Break out the green, orange, and white on March 17 because millions of people across America — both with Irish ancestry and without — will be drinking, dancing, and singing through the streets in celebration of the observed holiday.
With COVID-19 canceling annual St. Paddy's day plans the past two years, many folks are itching to get out and shake their shamrocks at their local bar or attend an Irish parade.
So, if you're looking to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the United States, here are the best cities to do so!
1. Boston, Mass.
With a large population of Irish descent located in the Boston area, it's no surprise that this city boasts a large St. Patrick's Day parade, pub crawl, and more.
Head to South Boston for a huge parade on Sunday, March 20 to enjoy colorful floats, a drum band, dancers, and more. If you're looking for a pint of Guinness, check out one of the many Irish pubs in the area — we recommend The Burren!
2. Chicago, Ill.
Referred to by locals as "leprechaun dust," the city of Chicago's river is dyed green in honor of the Irish holiday. St. Patrick's Day celebrations in The Windy City last a few weekends in March. If you're heading to Chicago, check out the parade or head to a shamrock-themed popup bar.
If you're looking for some Instagram-worthy treats and drinks, check out Charm'd. This bar features an array of magically delicious cocktails and food items that will surely entice any leprechaun.
3. Denver, Colo.
If you want to test your luck on St. Patrick's Day, there are a bunch of pub crawls in Denver on March 17 or throughout the weekend. Wanting to do something different? Well, we recommend checking out the Rollapalooza event to celebrate the Irish holiday. For ages 21+, strap on a pair of roller skates and enjoy live music, a full bar, vendors, and more.
For more family-friendly fun, in case you missed the parade on March 12, bring your kids and check out the celebration happening at Town Center in Aurora on March 17 starting at 2:30 p.m. Held in the Mall's Center Court — there will be a performance by Celtics Steps Irish Dance School, snacks, crafts, and more.
4. Savannah, Ga.
When you are researching a major metropolitan city to celebrate the Irish holiday, Savannah may not initially come to your mind, but this southern city has one of the biggest celebrations.
The St. Patrick's Day parade in Georgia will commence on March 17 at 10:15 a.m. With the city's open container laws, bars and restaurants are able to provide you with to-go cups of alcohol that you can take with you to watch the parade.
One major rule change due to COVID-19: no kissing.
"For years, parade-goers have breached the parade attendants to kiss their favorite soldiers and parade walkers. In the day and age of COVID, please be mindful of social distancing and personal space. DO NOT BREAK INTO THE PARADE TO KISS ANYONE!" the official Savannah government website states.
5. Kansas City, Mo.
Attracting thousands of spectators every year, Kansas City floods with a sea of green as people flock to the parade on March 17 to watch decked-out Irish floats pass by and indulge in culturally-inspired food and drinks from the Emerald Isle.
With deep-rooted ancestry in the Celtic heritage, Kansas City is certainly a fun place to celebrate the Irish holiday.
6. New York City
If you're looking for a massive St. Patrick's Day celebration, head to New York City ,which features one of the largest and oldest parades. With hundreds of thousands of marchers and millions of spectators each year, this St. Paddy's Day parade is a performance you don't want to miss.
Plus, following the parade, head to any of the many Irish-themed pubs throughout the Big Apple.