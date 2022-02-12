If You’re Trying to Breed Pokemon in ‘Legends Arceus’ Then We’ve Got Some Bad News...

Nintendo is the king of taking a working formula and incrementally expanding on it over the years. If you played a Legend of Zelda game, then you'll probably feel right at home with each new title that comes out (ok, maybe not part II and Breath of the Wild so much). Metroid games basically follow the same formula, as do Mario Kart and Smash Bros. titles. Pokemon is yet another title and even though core gameplay stays the same, different titles have different features. And many pokemaniacs want to know: can you breed monsters in Legends Arceus?