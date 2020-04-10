Coachella May Be Postponed, but Couchella Is Here, and It's (Almost) Just as Awesome

There is truly nothing more disappointing than finally splurging on those pricey Coachella tickets, and ultimately finding out that the organizers of the California music festival — which was supposed to start Friday, April 10 — decided to postpone it until October 2020, due to the novel coronavirus. Since everyone will be missing out this spring, though, festival enthusiasts have decided to bring the celebration indoors.

Although feeling disappointed about the cancelled festival is basically inevitable, look no further than those who have created a "Couchella" schedule — between watching the new Coachella documentary on Friday, aka opening night, and binging past Coachella performances through Saturday and Sunday, you'll be dancing in the comfort of your home.

The documentary's official website describes the film as treating viewers to "a rare look at Coachella’s colorful beginning, presents exclusive, never-before-seen footage, interviews, and features key performances from some of the biggest names in music." Needless to say, we've been wearing our flower crowns in anticipation, since it first dropped on Coachella's YouTube channel on Friday, April 10 at noon. It's definitely a solid way to kick off the weekend, so check out the trailer, below.

In honor of the annual music and arts festival's 20th anniversary, YouTube Originals and Goldenvoice created a documentary that details the history of Coachella , according to CBS 8. Since YouTube has live-streamed Coachella's opening weekend for nine years, they have quite a bit of content to work with. The documentary will combine clips from each of these performances with behind-the-scenes stories on how the festival has changed over the last two decades.

Fans are also holding their own versions of the festival at home, calling it "Couchella".

While watching live performances in solitude won't quite emulate the classic festival-going experience, many fans are attempting to recreate the festival to a tee by calling it "Couchella". For example, 31-year-old Melissa Bahou will be streaming concerts on YouTube all weekend, according to PE, and will be live-streaming it for all of her Facebook friends. She has stocked up on a wide variety of decorations and created several "stages". She even put a TV in the garage.

Other like-minded fans of the beloved festival have similar plans, between watching the Coachella doc, and re-watching past performances in the comfort of their "festival-esque" homes. Check out the incredible set-ups that dedicated festival-goers have put together, below. From glow-sticks to Christmas lights and inflatables, they really nailed the festival ~lewk~. After watching the Coachella doc on Friday, we strongly suggest putting your festival decor skills to the test for Saturday and Sunday.

sitting at home watching the @coachella documentary pretending like i’m there listening to frank ocean🙃 #Couchella pic.twitter.com/rbRiM0lU9Y — christian bryan (@cchristianbryan) April 9, 2020

So I couldn’t buy tickets for my mom and I to go to Coachella this year due to my dad passing away, so I decided to bring @Coachella to her #Couchella pic.twitter.com/OylSYXy7Sy — Ana Ochoa (@anapochoa) April 10, 2020

I present to you...Couchella 2020 😂 pic.twitter.com/4LjGqsw95O — Jess' Critters 🐾 (@gnomedruid) April 4, 2020