Toni Collette's 'Dream Horse,' Is Every Horse Girl's New Favorite Movie

Calling all former (and current) horse girls! Toni Collette starred in a Sundance 2020 film called Dream Horse, which is bound to rein in every pony lover out there when it hits theaters later this year. It tells the tale of Jane (played by Toni) who decides to breed a racehorse in her small Welsh village, delving into the mishaps and trouble she faces.

Dream Horse is a truly mag-neigh-ficent story, so if the prospect of a horse movie is getting you psyched beyond belief, stay tuned for more on the upcoming flick. 