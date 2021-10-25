Pumpkin Day Is Here! Which Pumpkin Food Is the Favorite in Your State?

During the fall season, everyone pays attention to holidays like Thanksgiving and Halloween. Even though Pumpkin Day isn’t as well-known as other major fall holidays, it deserves more recognition since it's a day dedicated to celebrating one of the most iconic fruits in existence.

Pumpkin Day lands on October 26 every year and is the ideal day to spend at a pumpkin patch taking cute Instagram pictures or carving pumpkins at home.

This day is also a great time to enjoy some pumpkin-flavored treats. These are the most popular pumpkin foods in each U.S. state.