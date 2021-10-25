Logo
Home > Food
baking with pumpkins
Source: Getty Images

Pumpkin Day Is Here! Which Pumpkin Food Is the Favorite in Your State?

By

Oct. 25 2021, Published 4:26 p.m. ET

During the fall season, everyone pays attention to holidays like Thanksgiving and Halloween. Even though Pumpkin Day isn’t as well-known as other major fall holidays, it deserves more recognition since it's a day dedicated to celebrating one of the most iconic fruits in existence.

Article continues below advertisement

Pumpkin Day lands on October 26 every year and is the ideal day to spend at a pumpkin patch taking cute Instagram pictures or carving pumpkins at home.

This day is also a great time to enjoy some pumpkin-flavored treats. These are the most popular pumpkin foods in each U.S. state.

Pumpkin bread is the favorite in 14 states.

Pumpkin Loaf
Source: getty images

A loaf of pumpkin bread is absolutely perfect for the holiday season when you include just the right ingredients and spices. The people in Washington, Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee, Oregon, Colorado, and Connecticut certainly think so. What's more, those in Arkansas, Alabama, Montana, Vermont, D.C., Alaska, and North Dakota also list pumpkin bread as their favorite seasonal staple.

Article continues below advertisement

Pumpkin cookies are the favorite in 11 states.

Source: TikTok / @nicole_thenomad

During the winter season, Christmas-themed sugar cookies, chocolate chip cookies, and gingerbread cookies are constantly winning the popularity contest. During the fall season, pumpkin cookies finally have their time to shine. Pumpkin cookies are the favorite pumpkin treats in Ohio, Arizona, Indiana, Utah, Missouri, Kansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Hawaii, Wyoming, and Maine.

Article continues below advertisement

Pumpkin pancakes are the favorite in 11 states.

Pumpkin pancakes
Source: Getty Images

Pancakes in general are considered the best breakfast food of all time. In 11 U.S. states, pumpkin-flavored pancakes take the No.1 spot. Those states are Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New Mexico, and Delaware.

Article continues below advertisement

Pumpkin pie is the favorite in 11 states.

Pumpkin pie
Source: Getty Images

Pumpkin pie also has the vote of 11 states as most popular! People living in North Carolina, Michigan, Maryland, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Iowa, Nebraska, West Virginia, Mississippi, and South Dakota are obsessed with this dessert.

Article continues below advertisement

Pumpkin spice lattes are the favorite in four states.

Source: Instagram / @Starbucks

Although it seems like pumpkin spice lattes would be the favorite in way more states than just four, the delicious coffee drink isn’t as worshipped as everyone might think. The residents of California, Texas, New York, and South Carolina can agree that pumpkin spice lattes are a must as soon as they become available on the Starbucks menu each year.

Article continues below advertisement

With the right amount of nutmeg and cinnamon sprinkled on top of that whipped cream swirl, this drink is unbelievably mouthwatering.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

These Pumpkin-Carving TikTok Hacks Will Help You Create a ~Boo-tiful~ Masterpiece for Halloween

Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles Is Here — Plus, 20 Fall-Flavored Foods You'll Either Love or Hate!

‘Outrageous Pumpkins’ Judges Marc Evan and Terri Hardin Are the Perfect Professionals for the Job

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.