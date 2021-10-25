Pumpkin Day Is Here! Which Pumpkin Food Is the Favorite in Your State?By Stephanie Harper
Oct. 25 2021, Published 4:26 p.m. ET
During the fall season, everyone pays attention to holidays like Thanksgiving and Halloween. Even though Pumpkin Day isn’t as well-known as other major fall holidays, it deserves more recognition since it's a day dedicated to celebrating one of the most iconic fruits in existence.
Pumpkin Day lands on October 26 every year and is the ideal day to spend at a pumpkin patch taking cute Instagram pictures or carving pumpkins at home.
This day is also a great time to enjoy some pumpkin-flavored treats. These are the most popular pumpkin foods in each U.S. state.
Pumpkin bread is the favorite in 14 states.
A loaf of pumpkin bread is absolutely perfect for the holiday season when you include just the right ingredients and spices. The people in Washington, Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee, Oregon, Colorado, and Connecticut certainly think so. What's more, those in Arkansas, Alabama, Montana, Vermont, D.C., Alaska, and North Dakota also list pumpkin bread as their favorite seasonal staple.
Pumpkin cookies are the favorite in 11 states.
During the winter season, Christmas-themed sugar cookies, chocolate chip cookies, and gingerbread cookies are constantly winning the popularity contest. During the fall season, pumpkin cookies finally have their time to shine. Pumpkin cookies are the favorite pumpkin treats in Ohio, Arizona, Indiana, Utah, Missouri, Kansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Hawaii, Wyoming, and Maine.
Pumpkin pancakes are the favorite in 11 states.
Pancakes in general are considered the best breakfast food of all time. In 11 U.S. states, pumpkin-flavored pancakes take the No.1 spot. Those states are Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New Mexico, and Delaware.
Pumpkin pie is the favorite in 11 states.
Pumpkin pie also has the vote of 11 states as most popular! People living in North Carolina, Michigan, Maryland, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Iowa, Nebraska, West Virginia, Mississippi, and South Dakota are obsessed with this dessert.
Pumpkin spice lattes are the favorite in four states.
Although it seems like pumpkin spice lattes would be the favorite in way more states than just four, the delicious coffee drink isn’t as worshipped as everyone might think. The residents of California, Texas, New York, and South Carolina can agree that pumpkin spice lattes are a must as soon as they become available on the Starbucks menu each year.
With the right amount of nutmeg and cinnamon sprinkled on top of that whipped cream swirl, this drink is unbelievably mouthwatering.