Harry Potter Holiday Gift Guide
17 Magical Gifts for the Harry Potter Fans in Your Life

Jamie Lerner - Author
By

Dec. 15 2022, Published 9:40 a.m. ET

Anyone who’s a fan of the Harry Potter franchise is often loud about it, even in the face of J.K. Rowling’s recent controversies. Many fans have taken the story into their own hands to create their own stories and ideas that carry on the legacy of Harry Potter. And while doing so, they often take on the characteristics of their house. So, it’s easy to get a gift for someone who knows what they like and who they are within the world of Harry Potter.

While some people have stuck to the houses they were first sorted into on Pottermore, others have taken it upon themselves to choose their own Harry Potter house. And as the Sorting Hat has often told us, we have the power to choose which house we belong in. So, we’ve compiled a list of the 17 best gifts to get for Harry Potter fans in 2022, divided by which house they’re in.

Ron and Harry wearing their Christmas jumpers
Source: Warner Bros.
Best gifts for Ravenclaws

The Sorting Hat’s song tells us about what makes a Ravenclaw: “Or yet in wise old Ravenclaw / If you've a ready mind / Where those of wit and learning / Will always find their kind.” Ravenclaws typically possess wisdom, intellectual ability, and creativity, and are often also very competitive.

Trivial Pursuit: World of Harry Potter Ultimate Edition

The perfect game for any Ravenclaw, Trivial Pursuit: World of Harry Potter Ultimate Edition tests their wits in a very competitive format. For a lighter gift, the Portable Harry Potter Trivial Pursuit is also an option.

Price: $64 on Amazon or $21 on Amazon

Harry Potter Illustrated Collection

No one loves a beautiful book collection more than a Ravenclaw. This official illustrated collection is the perfect collectible item for an avid Harry Potter fan.

Price: $155 on Amazon

Handcrafted Stoned Leather Journal

A beautiful and handmade journal with five-star reviews is the way to go for a Ravenclaw writer or artist. (Hint: Pick the lapis stone to give it a touch of Ravenclaw energy!)

Price: $29 on Etsy

Ultimate Mind Games

With over 400 puzzles, this book of mind games is a much more travel-friendly option for the Ravenclaw who may spend lots of time on trains and planes.

Price: $5 on Amazon

Best gifts for Hufflepuffs:

Hufflepuffs don’t have quite as many cut and dry stereotypes as Ravenclaws. “You might belong in Hufflepuff,” the Sorting Hat says. “Where they are just and loyal, those patient Hufflepuffs are true, and unafraid of toil.” Hufflepuffs are valued for their trustworthiness, loyalty, and work ethic, and are often associated with plants and cooking, as well as for being the best friends possible.

The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook

Some Hufflepuffs love to cook, so what better gift than a Harry Potter-themed cookbook?

$9 on Amazon

Badger Plush Toy

Any Harry Potter fan knows that the Hufflepuff mascot is a badger, and Hufflepuffs love our animals and cuddling.

$25 on Amazon

Succulent Studios Subscription

Give your favorite Hufflepuff the gift of two succulents per month starting with a three-month option.

$30+ on Succulent.Studio

DESIMTION Sun and Moon Star Best Friend Necklaces

What's a better gift for a friend (or a parent or sibling) than a best friend necklace? A Hufflepuff values loyalty, and this is a true and stylish symbol.

$13 on Amazon

Best gifts for Slytherins:

People think of Slytherins as the villains, but they aren't all bad guys. In fact, Severus Snape is one of the most passionate and loving characters in the story. The Sorting Hat tells us, “Or perhaps in Slytherin, you'll make your real friends, those cunning folk use any means, to achieve their ends.” They’re known for cunning and ambition, as well as their affinity for potions and passion for the dark arts.

The Unofficial Harry Potter–Inspired Book of Cocktails: Fantastic Drinks and How to Make Them

What better way to honor your favorite potion-making Slytherin than with a book of Harry Potter-inspired cocktails?

$12 on Amazon

Conquest Journals Harry Potter Disc Planner

Slytherins are ambitious, and in order to plan their daily conquests, a beautiful cunning planner is the best option. This one’s even green(ish) with some potions references.

$28 on Amazon

Snake Jewelry

Every Slytherin wants to show off their house pride, so get your favorite Slytherin a snake ring or arm cuff.

Ring for $8 on Amazon, Arm Cuff for $5 on Amazon

Risk With Dragons

The best way to truly conquer is through a friendly game of Risk, which any Slytherin will love!

From $18 on Amazon

Best gifts for Gryffindors:

Gryffindors may be the most popular house, but that just means that they’re unique in their own ways. According to the books, Gryffindor is described, “Where dwell the brave at heart, their daring, nerve, and chivalry set Gryffindors apart.” Often frontrunners in Quidditch and in the House Cup, Gryffindors are known for their courage, determination, and daring, so they’re typically pretty adventurous.

Harry Potter OFFICIAL Gryffindor Crest 24 oz Insulated Canteen Water Bottle

For the athletic Gryffindor in your life, they’ll need to work out in style. So, a Gryffindor high-tech water bottle will do the trick better than the Aguamenti charm.

$24 on Amazon

Marauder’s Map Tapestry Throw

A beautiful cozy throw is the perfect understated gift for the classy Gryffindor.

$28 on Amazon

Universal Yums Subscription Box

Hufflepuffs may be chefs, but Gryffindors are definitely the most adventurous eaters. Give your favorite Gryffindor the gift of travel and food all in one.

Starts at $19 on Universal Yums

Outrageous Party Game + Ruin It Adult Party Game Set

This set is for the class clown Gryffindors who love to play pranks and get ridiculous.

$27 on Amazon

Best gift for all Harry Potter fans: Hogwarts Legacy

The one major gift we’re all looking forward to this year is Warner Bros. official game, Hogwarts Legacy, the Deluxe Edition, which is set to release on Feb. 7 only on the PlayStation 5, followed by the PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. It may be a bit of a wait, but it’ll definitely be worth it!

$79 on Amazon

Whatever you choose to buy for the Harry Potter fan or fans in your life, happy shopping and happy holidays from all of us at Distractify!

