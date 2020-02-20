We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > American Idol
grace-leer-american-idol-1582220129472.jpg
Source: Instagram

'American Idol's Grace Leer Won't Be "Goin' Back Home" Any Time Soon

By

*Spoiler Alert: Light spoilers for American Idol Season 18 below.*

As far as country singers go, we think we've picked our favorite on American Idol. The title belongs to none other than Season 18 hopeful, Grace Leer, who lives in Tennessee and proudly proclaims on her Instagram page that there's "never too much fringe," a statement with which we agree.

So, what else is known about this American Idol contestant? Stay with us while we learn more about Grace, how far she gets in the competition, and how to stay up to date with her latest projects on social media. Keep reading!