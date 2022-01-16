Pete Davidson's Net Worth Might Surprise Naysayers, but He's Doing Well for Himself

Pete Davidson's Net Worth Might Surprise Naysayers, but He's Doing Well for HimselfBy Anna Garrison
Jan. 16 2022, Published 1:47 p.m. ET
Comedian Pete Davidson began his career in stand-up comedy at age sixteen, after friends dared him to take the stage in a Staten Island bowling alley open mic. While he's currently known for his high-profile relationships with actress-singer Ariana Grande and reality star Kim Kardashian, he's been a performer for a long time.
What is Pete Davidson's net worth? With such a long history of performing comedy, Pete's name is bound to be worth a high price tag. Or is it? Here's everything we know.
What is Pete Davidson's net worth?
Pete Davidson began his career in comedy in his hometown of Staten Island. Previously, Pete told The New York Times that as a child, he frequently acted out in school as a grief response to the loss of his father. Pete's father was one of the firefighters who responded to the September 11th attacks on the World Trade Center.
After performing standup on a dare at age sixteen, Pete began to perform more frequently across New York City. His first onscreen role was in an episode of the MTV series Failosophy in 2013. He then subsequently appeared in episodes of Guy Code, Gotham Comedy Live, and Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out.
In 2014, he was cast in the pilot of a show called Sober Companion for Fox that was ultimately scrapped. He made guest appearances on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and was eventually cast in Saturday Night Live in 2014 at the age of twenty. Not only is Pete one of the youngest cast members on SNL, but the first cast member to be born in the 1990s. He had been encouraged to audition for SNL through Bill Hader after securing a small part in Hader's comedy film Trainwreck.
Pete Davidson
Comedian
Net worth: $8 Million
Pete Michael Davidson began his career in stand-up comedy at sixteen, after being dared to perform in a bowling alley in Staten Island, New York City, by friends. In 2013, he began performing on MTV, Comedy Central, and Fox. In 2014 he joined the cast of Saturday Night Live, where he has been performing ever since.
Pete is also known for his high-profile relationships; most recently, his engagement to Ariana Grande and his relationship with Kim Kardashian.
Birth date: November 16, 1993
Birth place: New York City, New York
Father: Scott Matthew Davidson
Mother: Amy Waters Davidson
Notable relationships: Cazzie David (2016-2018), Ariana Grande (2018), Phoebe Dynevor (2020-2021), Kim Kardashian (2021—)
Children: N/A
Education: St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School, Tottenville High School, Xaverian High School (grad. 2011) St. Francis College (dropped out)
By 2016, Pete had made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, and his first-ever standup special aired on Comedy Central the same year. In 2019, Pete began touring with comedy legend John Mulaney, and by 2020, he had released two more comedy specials. A semi-biographical film about his life, The King of Staten Island, was released in 2020. Pete co-wrote the film with another comedic icon, Judd Apatow.
Pete continues to perform on SNL, although there have been rumors in recent years that he's ready to leave the show behind. Even when he leaves the show, there's an endless list of possibilities where Pete could go moving forward.