Pete Davidson's Net Worth Might Surprise Naysayers, but He's Doing Well for Himself

Pete Michael Davidson began his career in stand-up comedy at sixteen, after being dared to perform in a bowling alley in Staten Island, New York City, by friends. In 2013, he began performing on MTV, Comedy Central, and Fox. In 2014 he joined the cast of Saturday Night Live, where he has been performing ever since.

Pete is also known for his high-profile relationships; most recently, his engagement to Ariana Grande and his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

Birth date: November 16, 1993

Birth place: New York City, New York

Father: Scott Matthew Davidson

Mother: Amy Waters Davidson

Notable relationships: Cazzie David (2016-2018), Ariana Grande (2018), Phoebe Dynevor (2020-2021), Kim Kardashian (2021—)

Children: N/A

Education: St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School, Tottenville High School, Xaverian High School (grad. 2011) St. Francis College (dropped out)