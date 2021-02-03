Touchdown! 8 Hottest Football Players in Super Bowl LV

With Super Bowl LV just around the corner, fans (and players) are gearing up for a showdown between the GOAT (aka Tom Brady) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus the former MVP and reigning Super Bowl champions, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

While some fans are interested in watching the ultimate quarterback competition in what will mark Tom's 10th appearance in the "Big Game" at the age of 43, others are more concerned with prepping their game day meals and watching the celebrity-filled Super Bowl commercials.