Everything You Need to Know to Unlock All Inventor Skills in 'Octopath Traveler II'

Between the four secret jobs in Octopath Traveler II, the Inventor is the easiest of the bunch to unlock, but it does require some attention to make it shine at its full potential in combat.

Instead of using Job Points, players must bring specific items across the world map to the Inventor guildmaster, Akar, to unlock more item skills. Some collectible items are easy to get your hands on, but others will make this scavenger hunt much harder. If you're having trouble, here's everything you need to know to unlock all Inventor item skills in Octopath Traveler II.

The easiest way to unlock every Inventor skill in 'Octopath Traveler II.'

After unlocking the Inventor job, you'll start with Changeable Catapult and Springy Boots item skills. The former unleashes an attack on all enemies, while the latter causes a single ally to act first for five turns. But in order to unlock more skills, hunting specific monsters or even stealing items from NPCs will be necessary. We'll list every skill Inventor can learn, alongside their uses, and briefly describe the best way to gain the required resources:

Inventor's Skill How It Works Critical Scope Turn all damage dealt to a single foe into critical damage for four turns. Elemental Bomb Bottle Deal the same type of damage as a single foe's exposed elemental weak point. Tin Horn Fills the Latent Power gauge of all allies. Hastening Hammer Unleash a powerful attack on a single foe and reduce the crafting time of an invention by one turn. Akar's Coil Restore 40% of a single ally's HP and SP and grant them one BP. Incapacitated allies will also be revived.

Critical Scope Items Item How to Get It Unerring Earring You can purchase it in New Delsta, where Throné begins her journey. Critical Earring You can buy it from Canalbrine, the starting zone for Castti.

Elemental Bomb Bottle Items Item How to get Fire Soulstone A consumable battle item found in chests and shops worldwide. Ice Soulstone A consumable battle item found in chests and shops worldwide. Thunder Soulstone A consumable battle item found in chests and shops worldwide. Rainbow Glass Bottle Found in a chest in Conning Creek, a town in the Harborlands.

Tin Horn Items Item How to get Empowering Lychee A consumable battle item found in chests and shops worldwide. Tin Toy Must finish Partitio's Chapter 3 first, then can steal the item from a merchant in the Wellgrove Department Store at night. Mythical Horn Found inside a chest behind a Beastling within the Nameless Village.

Hastening Hammer Items Item How to get Soldier's Bow You can purchase it from the weapon shop in Clockbank. Great Blade Must steal it from a soldier in the tavern at night inside Stormhail. Guardian's Axe You can buy it from the weapon shop in Stormhail.

Arkar's Coil Items Item How to get Scrap Metal Can take it off an NPC in Clockbank's Industrial District. Ancient Cog Found on Roque Island and can be taken from an NPC at night. Must push through Partitio's story to unlock boat travel to reach the destination. Natural Magnetite Located inside the Unfinished Tunnel connected to the Southern Crackridge Wilds. Will have to fight an NPC before finding the chest with the item.