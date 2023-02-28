Distractify
'Octopath Traveler II' Inventor skills
Source: Square Enix

Everything You Need to Know to Unlock All Inventor Skills in 'Octopath Traveler II'

Anthony Jones - Author
By

Feb. 28 2023, Published 3:42 p.m. ET

Between the four secret jobs in Octopath Traveler II, the Inventor is the easiest of the bunch to unlock, but it does require some attention to make it shine at its full potential in combat.

Instead of using Job Points, players must bring specific items across the world map to the Inventor guildmaster, Akar, to unlock more item skills. Some collectible items are easy to get your hands on, but others will make this scavenger hunt much harder.

If you're having trouble, here's everything you need to know to unlock all Inventor item skills in Octopath Traveler II.

'Octopath Traveler II'
Source: Square Enix
The easiest way to unlock every Inventor skill in 'Octopath Traveler II.'

After unlocking the Inventor job, you'll start with Changeable Catapult and Springy Boots item skills. The former unleashes an attack on all enemies, while the latter causes a single ally to act first for five turns.

But in order to unlock more skills, hunting specific monsters or even stealing items from NPCs will be necessary. We'll list every skill Inventor can learn, alongside their uses, and briefly describe the best way to gain the required resources:

Inventor's SkillHow It Works
Critical ScopeTurn all damage dealt to a single foe into critical damage for four turns.
Elemental Bomb BottleDeal the same type of damage as a single foe's exposed elemental weak point.
Tin HornFills the Latent Power gauge of all allies.
Hastening HammerUnleash a powerful attack on a single foe and reduce the crafting time of an invention by one turn.
Akar's CoilRestore 40% of a single ally's HP and SP and grant them one BP. Incapacitated allies will also be revived.
'Octopath Traveler II'
Source: Square Enix

Critical Scope Items

ItemHow to Get It
Unerring EarringYou can purchase it in New Delsta, where Throné begins her journey.
Critical EarringYou can buy it from Canalbrine, the starting zone for Castti.
Elemental Bomb Bottle Items

ItemHow to get
Fire SoulstoneA consumable battle item found in chests and shops worldwide.
Ice SoulstoneA consumable battle item found in chests and shops worldwide.
Thunder SoulstoneA consumable battle item found in chests and shops worldwide.
Rainbow Glass BottleFound in a chest in Conning Creek, a town in the Harborlands.

Tin Horn Items

ItemHow to get
Empowering LycheeA consumable battle item found in chests and shops worldwide.
Tin ToyMust finish Partitio's Chapter 3 first, then can steal the item from a merchant in the Wellgrove Department Store at night.
Mythical HornFound inside a chest behind a Beastling within the Nameless Village.
'Octopath Traveler II'
Source: Square Enix

Hastening Hammer Items

ItemHow to get
Soldier's BowYou can purchase it from the weapon shop in Clockbank.
Great BladeMust steal it from a soldier in the tavern at night inside Stormhail.
Guardian's AxeYou can buy it from the weapon shop in Stormhail.
Arkar's Coil Items

ItemHow to get
Scrap MetalCan take it off an NPC in Clockbank's Industrial District.
Ancient CogFound on Roque Island and can be taken from an NPC at night. Must push through Partitio's story to unlock boat travel to reach the destination.
Natural MagnetiteLocated inside the Unfinished Tunnel connected to the Southern Crackridge Wilds. Will have to fight an NPC before finding the chest with the item.

Once you have unlocked all the Inventor skills, the job becomes a powerful supporter to any team makeup when fights go sour and can dish out some damage to turn the tide.

Octopath Traveler II is now available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC.

