When Is the 'Kingdom Hearts IV' Release Date? Plus: More Projects AnnouncedBy Kori Williams
Apr. 11 2022, Published 2:44 p.m. ET
One of the most iconic video game series is 20 years old. Kingdom Hearts has been around on all kinds of gaming platforms since March 2002, and fans fell in love with it from the beginning. The game follows Sora alongside Goofy and Daffy Duck as they fight against the Heartless as it tries to destroy the peace in the lands of Disney.
To celebrate such a momentous occasion, Disney and the game's developer Square Enix held an event in Tokyo in April 2022. Here, a bunch of new projects were announced, including Kingdom Hearts IV. Here's what we know about them, including information about release dates.
When is the release date for 'Kingdom Hearts IV'?
For now, there's no release date given for Kingdom Hearts IV, and there's not much known about the game at all. What we do know is that this game is a part of a bunch of new projects to celebrate the franchise's 20th anniversary, and it will follow Sora on adventures with Daffy and Goofy. This game will be part of the Lost Master Arc.
In addition to Kingdom Hearts IV, other games are also being released, including a mobile game called Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link. According to a blog post by Square Enix, this RPG game will have its own original storyline and will be available for both Android and iOS devices.
In this mobile game, your enemy is once again the Heartless, and you have the option of playing on your own or with friends. There's no release date as of yet, though.
But there is a release date for one thing: The final chapter of the Kingdom Hearts Dark Road storyline on the Union χ Dark Road app will be released in August 2022. The game originally came out in June 2020 and focused on a different protagonist.
In this game, the story helps you understand how the Keyblade Master Xehanort became the main bad guy of the Dark Seeker Saga.
On the franchise's YouTube channel, there's a video featuring trailers for the different projects. For now, fans can get a taste of the new games with merch that was released for the upcoming projects.