The Mac and Cheese Ice Cream Now on Sale Won't Be In Just Any Grocery Store

Although the ice cream will be for sale, it won't be available at just any grocery store. The ice cream will be sold at Van Leeuwen Ice Cream stores, which are located primarily in New York City, Los Angeles and Houston. If you're hoping to buy the ice cream in a physical store and don't live in one of those cities, you're probably out of luck. Fortunately, there's another way to get your hand on some.

The mac and cheese ice cream will also be available for sale online. Both in store and online, the ice cream sells for $12 a pint, which isn't cheap, but where else are you going to get mac and cheese ice cream?

In pitching the new flavor, Kraft has said that what unites ice cream and mac and cheese is their designation as comfort foods.