I Lived Out My Chocolate-Loving Dreams at the Nutella Hotel

Well, friends, at the young age of 25, it seems as though I've already peaked — I got the opportunity to stay at a Nutella-themed hotel for an entire weekend. Need I say more? Cleverly named Hotella Nutella, the hotel gave chocolate lovers and sugar aficionados the sugar-laden experience of a lifetime, offering unlimited amounts of Nutella and Nutella-inspired meals, as well as unbelievably scenic views of Napa Valley, Calif.

Needless to say, my sugar-obsessed palate had one helluva weekend — Nutella graciously invited members of the media, as well as devoted choco-devoted contest winners, past the tall brass gates of what normally runs as a luxury estate called Vine & Rose into chocolate-hazelnut heaven, and let me tell you, it was truly a weekend to remember.

Here's a recap of my Hotella Nutella experience so you can live vicariously through my seriously sweet getaway in dessert paradise.