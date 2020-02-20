We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Food
istock-932349276-1582237462813.jpg
Source: iStock

Celebrate National Margarita Day 2020 on the Cheap With These Sip-Worthy Deals

By

One of the single most important holidays out there, National Margarita Day, is coming quickly up on Saturday, Feb. 22. And although specialty cocktails tend to be relatively expensive (especially if you're based in New York City like we are!), a wide variety of bars and restaurants are offering them on the cheap, in honor of the beloved holiday. So if you're looking to celebrate guilt-free, definitely take advantage of one (or more) of these sip-worthy National Margarita Day deals.