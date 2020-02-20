Celebrate National Margarita Day 2020 on the Cheap With These Sip-Worthy Deals

One of the single most important holidays out there, National Margarita Day, is coming quickly up on Saturday, Feb. 22. And although specialty cocktails tend to be relatively expensive (especially if you're based in New York City like we are!), a wide variety of bars and restaurants are offering them on the cheap, in honor of the beloved holiday. So if you're looking to celebrate guilt-free, definitely take advantage of one (or more) of these sip-worthy National Margarita Day deals.