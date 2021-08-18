Get Ready to Add This Brand New Girl Scout Cookie to Your Yearly Order

Chances are you've probably spotted the Girl Scouts around your local supermarket or big-box store with their green banners and boxes of cookies. Girl Scout cookies are synonymous with mysteriously addictive treats you want to shove in your freezer to save. Now, the Girl Scouts are rolling out more Girl Scout cookie flavors to salivate over.

In August 2021, the Girl Scouts of America announced an all-new cookie flavor gearing up for the 2022 season. Here's everything we know about the new cookie and where to get it.

Most Girl Scout cookies have an adorable moniker to match that frequently parallels with a Girl Scout skill or value. The press release also includes a link to the full list of Girl Scout cookies that will be available for the next season, including fellow newer cookies Toast-Yays and Lemon-Ups.

"An indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures all year long," the press release reads. It also includes a close-up photo of the new cookie in all its glory.

A news release by the Girl Scouts from Aug. 18, 2021, introduced the "Adventurefuls" cookie. This new chocolate-flavored cookie stands alongside crowd favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas.

When can you purchase Adventurefuls?

There is still some time before the cookie goes on sale because Girl Scout cookie season is January-April, with some variation based on location. Thankfully, the Girl Scouts press release includes a handy countdown clock for you to keep track of when Adventurefuls will be available for purchase.

NPR reported that due to the pandemic, the Girl Scouts had a whopping 15 million unsold boxes of cookies at the end of the most recent season. Hopefully, this new brownie cookie is more well-received than last year's Toast-Yay cookie, which was met with many a negative review by cookie lovers everywhere.

Further reports from NPR say that the Girl Scouts refuse to reveal the financial impact of the lack of cookie sales had on the organization, but rest assured, it was significant enough to make them reconsider the sales format. The Girl Scouts attempted to collaborate with Grubhub, drive-thru cookie sales, and even online ordering, but all these attempts appeared to be futile.

Agenia Clark, president and CEO of Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee, cited a decline in Girl Scout membership as another reason cookie sales were down in 2020. "Without girls, there is no cookie program. Unfortunately, it took a global pandemic to bring all the problems to the surface," she said.