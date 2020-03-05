White Claw Dropped New Flavors and Now We're Ready for Summer

White Claw Dropped New Flavors and Now We're Ready for SummerBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Nothing has the taste of summer quite like White Claw Hard Seltzer does, and luckily for hardcore summer enthusiasts like us who are constantly wishing for warmer weather, the beloved beverage company reportedly dropped not one — not two — but three brand new varieties that are getting us psyched for the warmest season of the year. Each and every one of them seriously gives off the beach vibes we want, and quite honestly need in our lives right now.
This is absolutely groundbreaking, since these will be White Claw's first new flavors in 16 months, according to CNN Business, and since they were selected based on the most popular flavors already, it's safe to say they're going to be a huge hit. "But what are White Claw's new flavors?" you ask. Apparently, fans asked, and the brand ultimately delivered.
Lemon Hard Seltzer
While most of us are truly mind-blown that Lemon White Claws were not — in fact — included within the first round of White Claw creations, we're seriously excited to try these babies nonetheless. Emulating a low-sugar version of bubbly lemonade, it's bound to come in clutch on any hot AF day.
Watermelon Hard Seltzer
No summer picnic is complete without a juicy slice of watermelon, and that's a fact. Needless to say, creating a flavor to mimic the mouth-watering summertime fruit was presumably a no-brainer and, honestly, 100% necessary. These are bound to revolutionize every Fourth of July fiesta.
Tangerine Hard Seltzer
While White Claw's Ruby Grapefruit Hard Seltzer certainly filled the orange citrus void for many, the Tangerine flavor is about to blow your mind. Giving you straight-up Aperol Spritz vibes, the Tangerine-flavored White Claw is bound to be a stellar mixer and stand-alone sip for anyone craving the taste of Vitamin C or the beach.
Here's where to get White Claw's newest flavors, before they run out.
Each of the three new White Claw flavors are officially hitting shelves today, on Thursday, March 5. And luckily, they will be available at practically any store that sells White Claw products, from grocery stores, to Targets, and even Wal-Mart. Make sure to stock up on the latest flavors for this weekend, though — your local retailer is bound to run out quickly.
Last year, there was supposedly a White Claw shortage, deemed the White Claw recession. The demand for the beloved beverage was so high, that needs weren't being met. Thankfully, though, we're back to a point where we can get as much White Claw as we want or need. And if you ask me, that's a major relief.
Nothing on the planet matters more than new White Claw flavors, and since these are literally based on the most popular already-existing varieties, they're bound to exceed expectations. Quite honestly, if we were you, we'd dip out of work a little earlier than usual today... you have some important errands to take care of. Cheers.
