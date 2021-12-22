Here Are Our 5 Favorite Non-Alcoholic Holiday Drinks That the Whole Family Can Enjoy

Here Are Our 5 Favorite Non-Alcoholic Holiday Drinks That the Whole Family Can EnjoyBy Anna Garrison
Dec. 22 2021, Published 5:57 p.m. ET
One of the best parts of the holidays is enjoying all the seasonal food and drink that accompany the merriment. However, it can sometimes be tricky for those who don't imbibe to get into the spirit without indulging in spirits. Thankfully, there is a solution: non-alcoholic holiday cocktails! Whether you're a parent trying to make a kid-friendly drink or you prefer not to indulge, there are still plenty of delicious options for everyone.
Here are our five favorite non-alcoholic holiday drinks to help you celebrate the season. (But if you do want to imbibe, we have ideas for that too!)
The Hoptail mocktail
The Lagunitas Brewing Company is famous for its IPAs, but they also infuse that signature flavor into the perfect non-alcoholic sip — the sparkling Hoppy Refresher. Comparable to the Bees Knees gin drink (but, of course, without the gin), all you need for this sweet and refreshing drink are the following ingredients:
- 1 bottle Hoppy Refresher
- 1 oz Seedlip Garden non-alcoholic spirit
- 1/2 oz honey
- 1/2 oz fresh lemon juice
- Lemon slice, for garnish
Combine the Seedlip, honey, and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake to chill and then strain into a highball glass filled with fresh ice. Top with Hoppy Refresher and garnish with a slice of lemon. Yum!
Christmas Lights
This recipe, per Town & Country, was created by Jim Wrigley, the beverage manager at Ave restaurant inside the Seafire Resort and Spa. Here's what you need:
- 2 oz cranberry juice
- 1/2 oz lemon juice
- 2 oz homemade sorrel tea
- Dry kombucha
- Orange twist and cloves, for garnish
Shake all ingredients together with ice and strain into a champagne flute. Top with the kombucha and garnish with a clove-studded orange twist.
Holiday punch
The Pioneer Woman knows a thing or two about creating big-batch crowd-pleasers at Christmas, and we're happy to report that her holiday punch is just as delicious as it sounds. Ingredients needed to complete this quick and easy recipe include:
- 2 pints of raspberry sherbet
- 1/2-gallon cranberry juice (or a mix of cranberry and pomegranate juices), well chilled
- 2-liter bottle of ginger ale, well chilled
Simply scoop the sherbet into a large punch bowl, then pour in the cranberry juice and ginger ale. Stir gently and serve immediately.
Peppermint hot chocolate
Who better to ask for holiday recipes than the queen of holiday decor herself? Martha Stewart's peppermint hot chocolate is sure to be a hit with adults and children alike. Here's what you need:
- 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 quart milk
- 1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips (3 ounces)
- 7 peppermint sticks; 3 crushed (1/4 cup) and 4 left whole
- Pinch of salt
First, put the cocoa powder in a medium saucepan. Then, gradually whisk in the milk until the cocoa has dissolved. Add chocolate chips and crushed peppermint. Simmer over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the chocolate and peppermint have melted, about eight to 10 minutes. Bring the mixture to a boil and then immediately remove from the heat. Stir in the salt. Serve each drink in mugs with a peppermint stick.
Eggnog
There's nothing like eggnog to make the Christmas season complete! If you'd prefer to make your own than buy it from the store, check out this recipe by The Stay at Home Chef. If the recipe sounds intimidating, don't worry. It's easier than it may seem!
- 2 1/2 cups milk
- 4 whole cinnamon sticks
- 1/8 tsp ground cloves
- 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- 7 egg yolks
- 3/4 cup white sugar
- 2 cups heavy cream, or half-and-half for a lighter version
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/8 tsp ground nutmeg
First, put the milk, cinnamon sticks, cloves, and half teaspoon vanilla extract into a large saucepan. Set it over the lowest heat setting on your stove for five minutes. In a separate bowl, whisk the egg yolks and sugar for one minute. Turn the heat under the milk up to medium-high and remove the cinnamon sticks. Slowly whisk in about one-fourth of the hot milk into the egg and sugar mixture.
Next, pour all of the egg and sugar mixture back into the saucepan and whisk constantly over medium heat for about three minutes, until the mixture thickens. Then, pour the hot eggnog into a large bowl or beverage container and let cool at room temperature for at least one hour. Finally, stir in the heavy cream, two teaspoons vanilla extract, and ground nutmeg. Store in the fridge and allow to cool for at least four hours before serving.
Happy holidays and happy sipping!