Popeyes May Break the Internet Again With Its New Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich

Popeyes May Break the Internet Again With Its New Buffalo Ranch Chicken SandwichBy Tatayana Yomary
May. 4 2022, Published 12:57 p.m. ET
We all remember when Popeyes broke the internet in 2019 and caused foodies to lose their minds over the original chicken sandwich. The hype led many locations to sell thousands of chicken sandwiches within the first night of its launch, while other Popeyes locations saw their share of violence over the popular menu item. And it appears hysteria may very well go into overdrive with the news of Popeyes' buffalo ranch chicken sandwich hitting the menu.
Yes, you read that correctly! Popeyes has introduced the new buffalo ranch chicken sandwich, and we anticipate hype culture to make this item another success.
So, is the new Popeyes sandwich only available for a limited time? Will all locations have the new sandwich? Here’s everything you need to know!
Popeyes' buffalo ranch chicken sandwich is only available for a limited time.
This is not a drill! The Popeyes buffalo ranch chicken sandwich is officially available for purchase at participating locations.
The sandwich, which has been added to the fast food chain’s menu as of May 3, 2022, has already piqued the interest of social media users.
The Popeyes buffalo ranch chicken sandwich is a variation of its OG viral product, with a lot more heat. The sandwich is made with a “creamy buttermilk ranch and zesty and buttery buffalo sauce,” according to a press release. Like the original sandwich, the new offering is served on a buttery brioche bun with barrel-cured pickles.
“Two years ago, our Chicken Sandwich reintroduced the world to our chicken mastery, and we have not stopped innovating since” said Sami Siddiqui, president of Popeyes North America. “We have a lot of fun experimenting with new flavors in our test kitchen, and this Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich is one I’m especially excited to bring to our guests.”
Popeyes Rewards members will score major perks with the new chicken sandwich.
It pays to be a Popeyes Rewards member! Popeyes Rewards members will be able to score 150 bonus points when ordering the buffalo ranch chicken sandwich on the app or on Popeyes.com.
As a result, Popeyes Reward members can redeem their points for other menu items. Additionally, members can currently purchase any regular size side for $1 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. EST on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Members can also “receive bonus Points for eligible combo meals (50 Points) and family meals (100 Points) purchases,” per the Popeyes website.
So, if you’re ready to enjoy the wonders of the Popeyes buffalo ranch chicken sandwich, it’s time to act fast. And of course, enjoy responsibly!