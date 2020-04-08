The Latest 'Resident Evil 8' Rumors and Leaks Are Totally out There

Now that the Resident Evil 3 Remake's out for everyone to enjoy, naturally the rumor mill is about to start churning in overtime. We've all got to know what the next game will bring, right? Don't worry, there are plenty of rumors swirling around this very moment, all about what Resident Evil 8 could entail, and they're extremely interesting, especially if you're a longtime fan of the series. And while, of course, you should take them all with a grain of salt, they're still pretty cool to consider.

New rumors have surfaced regarding a potential Resident Evil 8 by way of Biohazardcast and a series of leakers. The details imparted by these individuals imply that the series could be in for some huge changes, so much so that followers may find themselves turned off by them.

If that isn't reason to sit up and pay attention, we don't know what is. But here's what we do know so far, for all you hardcore Resident Evil fans waiting for your next fix.

'Resident Evil 8' leaks: What's rumored to take place in the next game?

According to a leaker named Dusk Golem by way of Biohazardcast, the next installment is Resident Evil 8, and it will be represented by the Roman numeral 8 (VII) to spell out the word "Village." Thus, it will reportedly have a subtitle, making it Resident Evil 8: Village. It's supposedly coming out in the first quarter of 2021, which seems a bit soon given that the team had just been working on the Resident Evil 3 Remake, but that's why this is a rumor, after all.

The website's source indicated that Capcom is working on the game right now, and it will feature the Resident Evil 7 protagonist Ethan as well as a first-person view. The Witch will be an enemy in the vein of Nemesis or Resident Evil 7's Marguerite, and will pester Ethan throughout the game. If you deal enough damage, she'll eventually dissolve into a nasty mess of bugs. Y'know, like all witches do, apparently.

Source: Capcom

The game will also supposedly be set in a European village and will feature strange "hallucination" effects that will make it difficult to figure out what's actually happening and what's a trick of the mind. It also may be a polarizing entry in the series, and could turn off longtime fans with all the changes. It sounds intriguing, but perhaps some fans may not see it that way given how it could be set up. It may return to the action-oriented Resident Evil that many fans don't enjoy.