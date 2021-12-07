We Present the "New to You" Gift Guide — Secondhand Is First Place!

Fast fashion is a helluva drug, and we're all guilty of buying something quick and cheap. thredUP cares deeply about sustainable fashion and if you're feeling overwhelmed and don't know where to begin, their website will also help educate you!

Plus, they have every brand under the way too hot sun (sorry we're not trying to scare you!). From teens to maternity to accessories to Nickelodeon (yes, this is a brand), you can find the perfect item for everyone in your life at an insanely reasonable price.