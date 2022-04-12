The master mixologists at Death & Co Denver crafted this unique cocktail that's as green as the petals on freshly bloomed spring flowers.

Combine 1 oz Ketel One Vodka, 0.25 oz St. George Green Chile Vodka, 0.25 oz Midori, 0.5 oz Suze, 0.75 oz lime juice, and 0.75 oz cucumber simple syrup. (You can substitute the spirits listed for other brands, as long as it's the same type of spirit.)

Give all the ingredients a short shake with ice, strain into a glass filled with fresh ice, and top with seltzer. Add a cucumber ribbon for garnish.