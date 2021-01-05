Starbucks Launched New Drinks and Valentine's Day Cups for 2021

The coffee chain just dropped a collection of new tumblers in honor of Valentine's Day. The newest Starbucks cups , which launched in 2021 feature tons of glitter, hearts, and spikes. Plus, if you're not a fan of the red-themed cups, Starbucks has rereleased its iconic matte black studded tumbler.

Get ready, coffee fans, because Starbucks is kissing 2020 goodbye by introducing a slew of new cups and menu items in the new year.

Aside from releasing a collection of totally adorable and fashionable tumblers to sip your daily coffee and/or favorite beverage, Starbucks has also just released new menu items that you need to try! Check out the latest drink and food items that hit Starbucks this year!

Starbucks just released a Pistachio Latte and Honey Almond Milk Cold Brew

Do you dare deviate from your usual Starbucks order? The coffee chain just released a new Pistachio Latte, which features the nutty flavors of pistachio, salted brown buttery topping, which is paired with Starbucks Signature Espresso and steamed milk. Since launching their newest drink on Jan. 5, fans are already obsessed with the latest latte to hit the menu.

"It brings me no joy to report that the new Starbucks Pistachio Latte is very delicious," one person tweeted. Another person wrote, "Pistachio Latte from Starbucks is 10/10." This individual wrote, "Begging my mom to stop at Starbucks on the way home for that new Pistachio Latte." Overall, it is definitely a must try!

Source: Starbucks

But, the Pistachio Latte is not the only drink item that was launched in the new year. Starbucks also released a Honey Almond Milk Cold Brew, which is made with their signature cold brew blend and honey, then topped with almond milk. This flavorful iced coffee is great for those looking for a sweeter non-dairy option.

"Officially in love with Starbucks Honey Almond Milk Cold Brew. How does this only have 80 [calories]????" tweeted one fan. Another person wrote, "Has anyone tried the Honey Almond Milk Cold Brew from Starbucks? It looks amazing." In the last few years, Starbucks has introduced more plant-based drinks and vegetarian menu items due to dietary restrictions.

Source: Starbucks