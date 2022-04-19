Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza, previously dubbed Pizzazz Pizza, first appeared on the menu in 1985. It consists of two crispy flour shells, layered with beans, pizza sauce, seasoned beef, tomatoes, and a melted three-cheese blend. The popular item could also be made vegetarian-style sans beef.

But in 2020, Taco Bell removed the item claiming that the packaging for the pizza was not eco-friendly and accounted for more than 7 million pounds of paperboard annually in the U.S.