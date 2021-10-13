The Trailer for 'Scream 5' Just Dropped and We Have All the Scary Deets

It has been 25 years since we first stepped foot in Woodsboro, Calif., where a killer was targeting the town's teens in Scream. Wearing a ghost mask and brandishing the world's largest knife, he hunted one girl in particular — Sydney Prescott (played by Neve Campbell ). One by one, he picked off her friends until she was the final girl. Of course, though, that wasn't the final movie.

Scream was followed by three sequels and a television show (sort of), but the terror train doesn't stop there. Scream 5 has been in the works for some time now, and while COVID-19 most assuredly halted its progress, we're happy to say the trailer for the newest Ghostface thrill ride is out. So, are we headed back to Woodsboro? We gotta know, what is Scream 5 about?

It seems like Scream 5 is going to take us down a classic horror movie trope of finishing things where they all began. First, they started with the name of the film. It's not called Scream 5. It's called Scream, which we feel is a hint of what's to come. The old players, the ones who have made it so far, will have to go back to Woodsboro to end this once and for all. However, they won't be able to do it alone.

The young girl grabs the phone and hears, "Would you like to play a game, Tara?" Tara (played by Jenna Ortega of Yes Day and You ) would not like to play a game, as indicated by the fact that she immediately drops the phone and tries to run out the front door, but who do you think is standing on the doorstep? It's everyone's favorite scary movie-obsessed bad guy, and the first thing he does is swipe at Tara with his knife. It's still a really big knife.

The trailer begins as the original Scream does, with a phone ringing (don't worry, it's a landline). A girl, seemingly alone, picks up. In this updated version, she is texting someone while the phone rings. The person, whose name is Amber, is telling her she should answer her phone. In classic Ghostface style, "Amber" replies, "This isn't Amber." Let the screaming begin!

Who is in the cast of 'Scream 5'?

After poor Tara gets dragged down the hall of her house, the trailer cuts to the back of a woman jogging. Her cell phone rings and she answers it while turning around. We immediately recognize the most final girl of them all, Syndey Prescott. And who is calling to warn her that Ghostface is back? Why, it's everyone's favorite deputy, Dewey (played by David Arquette). He asks her if she has a gun, to which she says, "I'm Sydney Prescott — of course, I have a gun."

According to Dewey, "Something about this one just feels different." It's at this point we see the first glimpse of one of the newest kids (kills?) on the block. Sydney approaches a young girl named Samantha (played by Melissa Barrera of In The Heights), who says, "I know who you are." Sydney then says, rather comically, "I've been through this, a lot." The trailer then takes a quick trip down victim lane. Oh and of course Gail Weathers (played by Courtney Cox) will be there. She can't miss a story.

The group of shiny new targeted teens is gathered together with the old guard as Dewey says, "There are certain rules to surviving," which is vaguely reminiscent of Jamie Kennedy in the original movie. Evidently, Ghostface is attacking people who are related to the original killers. Based on the trailer, here's who we think they are.

We assume poor Tara is connected to someone, though we don't know what actually happens to her yet. Samantha is definitely on Ghostface's list too. We see quite a bit of Jack Quaid (The Boys) in the trailer so he is absolutely related to someone and therefore is in danger. A newly blonde Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why) flashes across the scream, er screen, as well as Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sonia Ammar, Mikey Madison (Better Things), and Mason Gooding (Love, Victor).

