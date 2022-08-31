These Leaks Give Us Details on the Upcoming 'Assassin's Creed Mirage'

It looks like even the Assassin's Creed franchise may be going back to its roots in its next upcoming title.

While many gaming platforms have put an emphasis on making older games more accessible, with PlayStation Plus' new model and the backlog of games constantly available on Xbox Game Pass, even some of the biggest gaming franchises have found ways to return to basics.

Assassin's Creed Mirage will reportedly be the next game in the popular Ubisoft franchise, though it has yet to be announced.