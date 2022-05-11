'Gotham Knights' Will Have Limited Co-Op Options at Launch

'Gotham Knights' Will Have Limited Co-Op Options at LaunchBy Sara Belcher
May. 10 2022, Published 10:13 p.m. ET
The Bat Family is taking the stage in the upcoming video game Gotham Knights. Following four playable heroes from the DC universe (in a storyline entirely separate from the upcoming CW Gotham Knights show), you can take on the crime that has overrun Gotham as either Nighthawk, Robin, Red Hood, or Batgirl in the new title.
After being delayed, the game is slated for a release in late 2022, but will Gotham Knights feature crossplay and co-op support?
Is 'Gotham Knights' going to be available on PS4 and Xbox One?
When Gotham Knights was originally announced, the developers promised the title would be available on both previous and current generation consoles.
Unfortunately, with the release of the title's newest gameplay trailer, WB Games Montreal revealed that the title wouldn't be available on the previous generation consoles at launch. This means that both the PS4 and the Xbox One won't be able to support the title.
In the news release announcing the new trailer, the company stated that “to provide players with the best possible gameplay experience, the game will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC and will not be available for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One consoles," according to Polygon.
Instead, the game will be made available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC exclusively. If you haven't already managed to nab the newer consoles, you won't be able to play Gotham Knights at its release.
Will 'Gotham Knights' support crossplay?
With there being four playable characters in Gotham Knights, many have wondered if the game will support crossplay or online co-op so you and your friends can team up to take down the villains of Gotham City.
Unfortunately, in addition to the game no longer being offered for previous generation consoles, the title also won't support crossplay. This means that if you want to play online with friends, they'll have to be playing the title on the same console as you.
Considering many other games of the same scale have offered full cross-platform play support at the time of launch, this is a bit of a disappointment for many. All the developers had to say on the Gotham Knights website about the decision is that "Cross-play support is not planned at this time."
This, of course, doesn't mean that it couldn't be added to the game in a future update, but if you're looking to play online with your friends on different consoles, this game may not be for you.
What co-op options will be available for 'Gotham Knights'?
While there may not be crossplay support for the title at the time of launch, Gotham Knights will allow you and one other player to play through the title's campaign using the online co-op mode.
Unfortunately, there isn't a local co-op option, which means you and only one other player can play together if you each have the game on your own consoles (and you're playing the game on the same generation console).
Currently, it isn't clear if there will be an online multiplayer mode beyond the campaign.