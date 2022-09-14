What Do We Know so Far About Backward Compatiblity for PSVR2? Rumors Explained
Amidst major software upgrades and rumors of a PlayStation 5 Pro swirling, Sony is currently gearing up for the hotly-anticipated release of the PlayStation VR2. While a release date is still not yet in the cards, PlayStation fans already want to know everything there is to know about the latest in Sony's virtual reality headset hardware. The new technology is set to take full advantage of the PlayStation 5's souped-up gaming specs.
With new technology, updated controllers, and several games already in development for the new system, it's easy to get excited about each new update for the headset.
But with every new console comes the same question. Is it backward compatible with older titles? Here's what you need to know about backward compatibility on the PS VR2.
Is PSVR2 backward compatible?
The latest PlayStation VR system was announced in early 2022 at the Consumer Electronics Show. The upcoming system takes advantage of 4K HDR visuals, new orb-shaped VR2 Sense controllers, and specialized eye tracking for "lifelike" interactions with in-game surroundings. It also features 3D audio for full immersion and an OLED display. With compatibility with the PlayStation 5, virtual game looks to play better than ever.
But do we know anything about backward compatibility for the system? The current-gen PlayStation VR system already includes a number of popular titles including Beat Saber, Superhot VR, and Ghost Giant. Anyone already enjoying these games will undoubtedly want to make sure that their favorites are playable at some point when the PlayStation VR2 launches. While Sony hasn't made any official confirmations about backward compatibility, there are some interesting rumors.
A verified user on Reset Era posted on October 2021 that PS VR2 would indeed feature backward compatibility, allowing older titles to be played on the new system right out of the box. Of course, these rumors cropped up shortly before PS VR2 was officially unveiled, so that should be taken with a grain of salt. Without a formal announcement from Sony, there's no confirmation on these rumors.
Thankfully, there's plenty that we do know about PS VR2 for sure. Sony has previously revealed that "more than 20 games" are currently in development for PS VR2. These include Horizon: Call of the Mountain as wekk as VR versions of Resident Evil Village and No Man's Sky. The new system will also only work with PlayStation 5 systems, not with PlayStation 4 systems. With console shortages finally dwindling down, an upgrade would be in order for PS VR2.
There are even whispers of a release window. Several official PlayStation Twitter accounts have pointed to "early 2023" as the tentative release for the system. While this could easily be subject to change, it's at least encouraging to see that the release is conceivably on the horizon. With any luck, a confirmation on backward compatibility isn't far behind.