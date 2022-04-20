One of the most anticipated games coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2022 is the newest installment in the console's well-known JRPG: Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

The game, which was a surprise announcement for this year's lineup of games for the console, brings players on a journey with Noah and Mio, two completely new characters to be introduced to the franchise.

With the new game's release date coming up soon, here's everything you need to know to preorder Xenoblade Chronicles 3.