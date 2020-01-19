What Is Aaron Hernandez's Fiancé Doing Now? Shayanna Jenkins Broke Her Silence

Ever since Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez dropped on Netflix, people have been obsessed with the captivating series. The three-part documentary follows the story of how Aaron went from a successful tight end for the New England Patriots to a convicted murderer sentenced to life in prison.

Considering the former NFL player was engaged to Shayanna Jenkins when he died by suicide in his prison cell, plenty of Netflix subscribers have likely wondered: What is Aaron's fiancé doing now?