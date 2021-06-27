Legendary Sprinter Abdalelah Haroun Has Passed Away at Age 24 — Here's What to Know

It has been confirmed that 2017 World Championships bronze medalist Abdalelah Haroun has been killed at age 24. The Qatari sprinter was looking to qualify for the summer Tokyo Olympics . "Team Qatar sprinter and world 400m bronze medalist Abdalelah Haroun died today," the Qatar Olympic Committee shared on social media on Saturday.

The Olympic Council of Asia tweeted, "Gone too soon. The Olympic Council of Asia is shocked to hear the news of the double Asian Games gold medalist, late Abdalelah Haroun's sudden death. May his soul rest in peace. More strength to his family and loved ones." It was reported that Abdalelah passed away on Saturday.

What is Abdalelah Haroun's cause of death?

The only thing known about Abdalelah Haroun's cause of death was that he was involved in a car accident in Doha, Qatar. At this time, there are no further details being shared. "Haroun died in a car accident in Doha," the federation's secretary general, Mohammed Issa al-Fadala stated.

People around the world are mourning the young legend's untimely death. The track and field sprinter, who specialized in the 400 meters, held the Asian indoor record when he won the championship title in 2015. Originally from Sudan, Abdalelah was recruited when he was young, and has since been thought to be a rising star athlete. His very first recorded performance was 45.74 seconds for the 400 meter in Doha in 2014, which showed he was headed for greatness.

He eventually set another outdoor record at 44.68 seconds. He was the champion at the 2015 Arab Athletics Championships and beat Egypt's Anas Beshr by about a second. He later ran at the Rio Olympics and reached semifinals and won silver at the 2016 IAAFF World Indoor Championships in Portland, Ore. But his biggest achievement yet was at the 2017 World Championships in London when he finished third behind Wayde van Niekerk of South American and Steven Gardiner from the Bahamas.

He won the bronze medal, and he was only 20 years old — it was an incredible achievement. "It is a very special moment for my country, and an honor to take the bronze medal with me," Abdalelah said at the time. In 2018, he won two gold medals at the Asian Games, taking the 400 meter and 4x400 meter relay titles in Jakarta, Indonesia.

It seems like the only thing stopping him was when he tore his hip tendon, which caused him to fail to make it past the heats at the 2019 World Championships in Doha. While he's been in recovery, he was still attempting to race at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics this summer.

"Terrible to read of the death of Abdalelah Haroun in a car crash. Sat next to him and Abderrahman Samba at a lunch in Doha in 2018 and he was charming company. A life cut short at 24, so sad," a fan tweeted.

