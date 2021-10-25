'An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts' Is the Rom-Com for Zodiac-Obsessed Romantics

'An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts' Is the Rom-Com for Zodiac-Obsessed RomanticsBy Chrissy Bobic
Sometimes, the best movies and TV shows come from books. Regardless of what you think of books like Twilight, it still gave way to a successful film franchise. And now, the Netflix series An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts could once again prove that books are the best source material for the silver and small screens.
The rom-com TV show is based on a book of the same name by Silvia Zucca. And although it's a work of fiction and not an actual dating guide, it could help some lost souls along the way. If you got a little bit of love advice from Bridget Jones's Diary or Sex and the City, then there's no reason you can't learn from the mistakes in this show.
What is 'An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts' about?
The Italian Netflix series, which can be watched with those handy English subtitles, follows Alice, a woman whose luck in love has all but run dry.
After she befriends an astrologist, she decides to lean into his idea to find a match for herself using astrological compatibility. Judging by the trailer, the show doesn't take itself too seriously, and it's all about finding the love you deserve.
'An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts' is based on a book.
The plot to the book version of An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts is essentially the same as the Netflix TV show. The book starts off with Alice learning of her ex-boyfriend's engagement to his pregnant girlfriend. She feels the pressure to find someone to settle down with while struggling at a job she isn't too thrilled with. Her life is basically a mess.
Enter Tio, an actor and astrologer (can that mix really be a good thing?). He teaches her about astrology and urges her to date men based on how compatible their astrological signs are with hers. But it doesn't stop Alice from going on a string of horrible dates in the process. She also develops a thing for an insufferable new head honcho where she works. Like the show, the book version of An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts has all the makings of a classic rom-com.
Will there be a Season 2 of 'An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts'?
Italian author and translator Silvia Zucca published An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts in 2015. It's her first and, so far, only book. But just because there isn't a sequel to the novel, that doesn't necessarily mean there won't be a Season 2 of An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts. If Season 1 does well, then it's possible Netflix will renew it for another season.
At a time when we all readily eat up Hallmark originals, An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts makes total sense. Although some English-speaking Netflix subscribers might not be totally sold on subtitles, Squid Game has proven that for the right TV show, English totally isn't necessary.