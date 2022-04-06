Are April and Jake Still Together on Netflix's 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On?'By Kelly Corbett
Apr. 6 2022, Published 3:49 p.m. ET
If you've ever been in a relationship where you and your partner had different views on marriage, Netflix's newest experimental dating show The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is for you.
The series welcomes six existing couples to set. As we quickly learn, one partner wants to get married, while the other partner is unsure. As the title implies, each individual will have to make a big decision: Should they marry their current significant other or just move on?
To help each cast member get a taste of what it would be like to meet someone else vs. what it would be like to wed their current significant other, each individual will mingle with other potential matches and then choose someone new to enter a trial marriage with. After three weeks, they'll then enter another trial marriage with their original partner. Last but not least, they'll be tasked to make their final decision!
If you've been following the series, you're probably wondering what happened between already-existing couple April Marie and Jake Cunningham who had been together for two years leading up to the show. April was pretty adamant when she told Jake: "Marry me, or I’m moving the hell on." But did he finally take the next steps with her, or did someone else change his mind?
Read on for spoilers regarding their relationship!
Are April and Jake still together on 'The Ultimatum: Marry Me or Move On?'
Right now, it's unknown whether April and Jake are still together. During the experiment, Jake became smitten with another contestant, Rae Williams (see below), who came onto the show after giving her boyfriend of 2.5 years, Zay Wilson, the ultimatum.
Jake and Rae quickly hit it off and had a lot of chemistry. However, Jake seemed hesitant to mess up her already existing relationship.
Upon reuniting with his girl April, it seemed like things didn't get any better between them, but also didn't worsen. Regardless, April still saw a future with Jake.
Jake's relationship status on Facebook says single. Does this mean Jake and April broke up?
Most likely, each cast member of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, was asked by Netflix to clean up their social media accounts and remove any content that could suggest that they are romantically involved with someone — whether on the show or elsewhere. This is because it could easily spoil the show.
That said, April and Jake's Instagram accounts offer virtually zero clues about what happened to them on the show. But, one thing to note is that they do not currently follow each other. Meanwhile, Jake and Rae are connected on the platform.
Furthermore, Jake's relationship status on Facebook says “single." This could be a clue that he and April did not leave together, or they did leave together but broke up before the series premiered.
It seems we'll just have to wait until the final two episodes drop on April 13 to get our answer. You can currently stream the first eight episodes of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On on Netflix now.