Gauri Khan Is Ready to Join the Season 2 Cast of 'Bollywood Wives'

Viewers are clamoring for more episodes of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives . An instant hit among audiences, the Netflix reality series has been coasting at No. 1 on India's Top Ten trending list.

So, will The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives come back for Season 2 ?

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives follows the lives of the better halves of four Bollywood A-listers: Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan, and Neelam Kothari Soni. We get to see the highs and lows of the lives of these famous Indian actors' wives, not unlike Bravo's Real Housewives franchise.

That much is obvious from Twitter, where some fans have taken to DM-ing their favorite wives to offer them a kidney . Others wax poetic about their favorite things about the show: "How every once in a while they'll try to convince the audience that they and their kids are somehow self-made and that they 'work hard' ... No ma'am, it's three in the afternoon and you are crying next to a crab."

Season 1 dropped on Netflix Nov. 27, and consisted of eight episodes that many quickly binged. It was produced by another beloved Netflix personality in the unscripted genre: What the Love's Karan Johar, who says viewers are entitled to "love" or "troll" the ladies, but definitely will not be able to ignore them.

Fans are already dying to learn more about the lives of Sami Soni, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, and Sohail Khan's down-to-earth (just kidding) wives. "Of course we go shopping in a Rolls-Royce," Maheep says at one point. "Is there any other mode of transportation?"

Love it or hate it, it appears 'Bollywood Wives' will be back for more.

Each episode of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives featured a cameo from a famous B-Town star, and Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri, were no exception. In fact, it appears Gauri had such a good time appearing on the show that she will be back for more, according to what she's been posting on her social media channels.

"Hey girls ... I'm gate crashing Season 2," she wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the Season 1 cast, which many outlets are taking seriously to mean that Season 2 has been green lit and that she will be joining the Bollywood Wives. In addition to being married to SRK, Gauri is also an interior designer with a great eye. Shah Rukh Khan has even sung his wife's praises and said that she designed the couple's Bandra bungalow.