Here's Why All These Celebs Got #Canceled in 2021

Here's Why All These Celebs Got #Canceled in 2021By Stephanie Harper
Dec. 10 2021, Published 4:32 p.m. ET
We’re currently living in the day and age of cancel culture. Celebrities are getting canceled left and right for off-color jokes, major controversies, and inappropriate scandals.
2021 was a big year for celebrity cancellations since so much drama went down in Hollywood. Actors, musicians, comedians, and social media influencers have been under the microscope. Here are some of the celebs who found themselves #canceled within the year.
Chrissy Teigen was canceled for bullying.
Even though Chrissy Teigen's received a lot of love for her sarcasm and humor on Twitter, she's unfortunately also been caught using the social media platform to “bully" other people in the past. Courtney Stodden and a designer named Michael Costello came forward with claims (and receipts) that Chrissy had bullied them both — and they described her actions as being severe.
James Charles was canceled for allegedly flirting with underage boys.
Rumors about James Charles sexting boys who haven’t quite reached the age of 18 have circulated a handful of times. In 2021, James was demonetized by YouTube for the alleged illegal activities he’s been accused of. On top of that, he lost a slew of subscribers from his YouTube channel.
Demi Lovato was canceled for calling out a yogurt shop.
After Demi Lovato attempted to call out a local Los Angeles yogurt shop for selling sugar-free cookies and diet foods on their shelves, social media figured it was time to cancel Demi. It all started when Demi accused Bigg Chill Frozen Yogurt of being #DietCultureVultures, but instead of the yogurt shop getting canceled, Demi was the one who caught some backlash from social media users.
Tristan Thompson was canceled for cheating on Khloe Kardashian (again).
Tristan Thompson is now the father of a third child — and it’s a kid he conceived while he was very much in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian. They’re no longer together now, but the fact that he impregnated another woman while they were together is the issue.
This isn’t the first time Tristan's been caught cheating either. Video footage of him kissing other women in a hotel lobby days before their daughter True was born surfaced a few years ago. His kiss with Kylie Jenner's ex-best friend, Jordyn Woods, was also a big deal in the media.
Armie Hammer was canceled over cannibalism and rape claims.
The scandal surrounding Armie Hammer is pretty disturbing since it includes rape accusations as well as allegations that he’s into cannibalism. An anonymous young woman on Instagram did her best to expose some of the abuse she’s endured by posting screenshots of text message threads she allegedly shared with Armie. As a result of the scandal, he was dropped from the movie Shotgun Wedding, in which he would’ve starred opposite Jennifer Lopez.
Travis Scott was canceled after the Astroworld tragedy.
The unfortunate Astroworld tragedy surrounding Travis Scott is one of the most heartbreaking events to happen in 2021. Ten young and vibrant concertgoers passed away while in the crowd of his show from lack of oxygen and from getting trampled. Fans are divided about how much of the blame should really be placed on Travis's shoulders, but many social media users believe he should be canceled.
DaBaby was canceled for his insensitive comments against the LGBTQ community.
While DaBaby was on stage at the 2021 Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, he made some extremely homophobic comments about HIV that resulted in him getting dropped from countless future shows and festivals. He’s since issued an apology statement about his uninformed comments.