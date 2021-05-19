Fans Think Cassie Dewell Will Be Killed off on 'Big Sky' Season Finale — Here's Why

There is no indication that Kylie Bunbury will be leaving Big Sky anytime soon, but after showrunners killed off Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe) in the Season 1 premiere, fans know that anything is possible.

In the series finale trailer, fans learned that Cassie Dewell and her partner, Jenny Hoyt, finally came face-to-face with Ronald Pergman (Brian Geraghty). But the promo clip proved that Ronald should probably be more scared of Cassie than she is of him.